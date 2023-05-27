U.S. Coast Guard ends search for Louisiana teen who went overboard in the Bahamas

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The U.S. Coast Guard has ended their search for a Louisiana teenager who went overboard during a sunset cruise in the Bahamas on Wednesday night.

The agency announced the conclusion of its search for 18-year-old Cameron Robbins, a recent high school graduate, on Saturday after a two-day effort led by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

The agency did not clarify if a body was found.

Robbins was in the Bahamas staying at the Atlantis Paradise resort in Nassau with other teenagers from Baton Rouge to mark their high school graduations, Louisiana State University confirmed Thursday.

Robbins graduated from the University Lab High School, which operates as part of LSU, on Sunday. The trip was not a school sanctioned event, according to LSU.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force contacted the Coast Guard for assistance on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. after Robbins fell off the Blackbeard's Revenge sunset cruise ship, according to a news release.

"U.S. Coast Guard District Seven deployed multiple search and rescue assets in response to an agency assistance request from our partners in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force," said Lt. Commander Matthew Spado, Coast Guard liaison officer to the Bahamas. "Our Coast Guard command center and aircrews based in Miami supported RBDF search and rescue efforts since the initial report Wednesday evening, and continued through Friday evening."

Search and rescue crews searched more than 325 square miles looking for Robbins.

The active search was suspended by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force pending developments, according to the Coast Guard.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to Cameron Robbins’ family and friends," Spado said.

The agency is encouraging anyone with new information to contact the Coast Guard's District Seven.