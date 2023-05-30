IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. Coast Guard searching for man who fell overboard Carnival cruise ship near Florida

Security footage shows the 35-year-old man leaned over the railing of his room balcony and fell into the water at around 4:10 a.m. on Monday, according to the cruise corporation.
The Carnival Magic cruise ship.Amy Harris / Invision / AP
By Mirna Alsharif and Austin Mullen

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 35-year-old man who fell overboard while on a Carnival cruise ship near Florida on Monday, according to a statement.

The man was a passenger on the Carnival Magic cruise ship, which was about 186 miles east of Jacksonville when he fell into the water.

Security footage shows he leaned over the railing of his room balcony and fell into the water at around 4:10 a.m. on Monday, the cruise corporation said in a statement.

He was reported missing by his companion late Monday afternoon.

Officials have not released any identifying information about the man other than his age.

The cruise ship was released by the U.S. Coast Guard from search and rescue efforts and will continue its way to Norfolk, Virginia, where it's scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.

"The Carnival Care Team is providing support to the guest’s companion and traveling party who are on board," Carnival said.

The Coast Guard is using air and water assets to search for the passenger.

