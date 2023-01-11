IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Flights across the United States hit by major outage, FAA says

BREAKING NEWS
Updated 5 minutes ago
U.S. news

Flights across the U.S. affected after FAA experiences computer outage

“Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration of service at this time,” the FAA said.
FAA glitch grounds all US flights on Jan 11, 2023.
Planes sit on the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport, N.J. Daniel Slim / AFP via Getty Images
By Jay Blackman and Chantal Da Silva

Flights across the United States were affected Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration said it experienced a computer outage.

All flights in the U.S. were grounded following the incident, a source with knowledge of the situation told NBC News.

The FAA said in a notice on its website that its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system had "failed" Wednesday morning. A NOTAM is a notice containing information essential to workers involved in flight operations.

"Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration of service at this time," it said.

About 760 flights within, into and out of the U.S. were delayed as of around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to online flight tracker FlightAware. Around 90 flights were listed as cancelled.

"Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," the FAA said in a statement.

"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now," it said.

"We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," it said.

Thousands of flights canceled and delayed hours before Christmas

Dec. 24, 202201:59

"An FAA system outage is causing ground stops at AUS and other airports across the country," the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said in a tweet.

"Arriving & departing passengers can expect delays this morning & through the day," it said, adding: "Please stay in contact with your airline & check your flight status before heading to AUS."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Jay Blackman

Jay Blackman is an NBC News producer covering such areas a transportation, space, medical and consumer issues.

Chantal Da Silva

Chantal Da Silva is a breaking news editor for NBC News Digital based in London. 

Sara Mhaidli contributed.