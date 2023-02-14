The United States says it has now recovered key electronics, including sensors, from the suspected Chinese spy balloon it shot down earlier this month.

“Crews have been able to recover significant debris from the site, including all of the priority sensor and electronics pieces identified as well as large sections of the structure,” the U.S. military’s Northern Command said in a statement Monday, according to Reuters.

NBC News has reached out to the Pentagon for further information.

The balloon spent days flying over the United States and Canada before President Joe Biden ordered it to be shot down Feb 4. off the coast of South Carolina, sparking a search of a debris field that stretched for about 1,500 square meters, or about 15 football fields by 15 football fields.

China has maintained it was a civilian airship conducting meteorological research that veered off course, but the saga has further strained relations between the world's two largest economies.

Since then the U.S. has shot down three additional objects over North America, with the latest being brought down Sunday over Lake Huron. It was not clear whether those objects, which were flying much lower and were much smaller in size, were linked to China or the earlier balloon.