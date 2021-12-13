U.S. records over 50 million Covid cases

More than 50 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the U.S., as new cases of the omicron variant continue to be identified across the country.

The U.S. has recorded 50,006,682 known cases and 800,635 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the latest NBC News tally on Monday. That case total represents approximately 15% of the country’s population and is roughly the equivalent to the combined populations of Florida and Texas.

The latest million cases were diagnosed in the span of just over three months; the country reported 4 million cases in early September. At that time, the virus had killed 651,690 people.

About 64 percent of those age 5 and older have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the single-jab Johnson & Johnson.

Last month, the CDC strengthened its recommendations about booster shots, advising everyone over 18 to get a booster six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna shot or two months after their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Cases of the omicron variant had appeared in more than 50 countries as of Dec. 9. First identified by South African scientists, omicron has since been identified from Australia and Hong Kong to Canada. The first case in the United States was confirmed on Dec. 1.

The omicron variant has a high number of mutations that suggest it likely spreads more easily than the delta variant, which still accounts for the vast majority of Covid cases in the U.S.

But the first handful of omicron cases in the United States have been mostly mild, with most patients reporting symptoms such as cough or a runny nose, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Covid-19 has killed more than 5 million people worldwide.