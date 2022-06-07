The U.S. military has launched an investigation into whether an American service member was behind an attack on a small U.S. base in eastern Syria in April that wounded four troops, according to a U.S. Army statement.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations announced the probe on Monday.

“Army CID and Air Force OSI are conducting a joint investigation of the incident. A possible suspect, a U.S. Service member, has been identified,” the Army CID said in a statement to NBC News.

“At this point, these are just allegations, all suspects are presumed to be innocent ... unless convicted in a court of law. The investigation is ongoing, which may or may not, develop sufficient evidence to identify a perpetrator(s) and have enough evidence to ensure a conviction in a court of law.”

No charges have been filed. CNN was first to report on the probe.

Originally the military said two rocket or mortar rounds hit the Green Village base in eastern Syria in April. Four U.S. troops were treated for minor wounds and possible traumatic brain injuries in the attack.

The military later said the attack was not the result of indirect fire, but that explosives had been placed inside the base.

Iranian-backed militia have often been accused of carrying out rocket attacks on or near bases where U.S. troops are stationed in Iraq and Syria.

The U.S. has several hundred troops in eastern Syria as part of its effort to counter ISIS.

The Army CID said no further information on the investigation into the U.S. service member will be released at this time.