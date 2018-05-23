“I’m not reassured by your testimony because I don’t hear a sense of urgency," said Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

“What are we doing to protect these young people RIGHT NOW?" she asked. “The time for talk is over and you need to walk your talk!”

Quizzed about why it took the Olympic Committee seven years to create the U.S Center for SafeSport, an independent nonprofit that investigates abuse cases, Lyons said she understood it made the committee look "incompetent."

"Yes!" Dingell interjected.

It was a fiery end to the session, which began with statements from the sports federations, including USA Swimming, USA Taekwondo and USA Volleyball, about failures to protect athletes from predators in the past and efforts to do better in the future.

"First, I want to apologize to all who were harmed by the horrific acts of Larry Nassar," said Perry, who had not publicly answered a single question about abuse since she took over USA Gymnastics six months ago.

Perry also refused to take questions from reporters as she left the hearing.

It was the case of Nassar — the USA Gymnastics team doctor accused of molesting at least 332 girls and women, including gold medalists like McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas — that sparked a national examination of abuse in the Olympic movement.

Perry was not part of USAG when the scandal unfolded and she repeatedly told members of the House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee that she did not have information about what had transpired in the past.

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., pressed her on what public action USAG took after it first learned of the allegations against Nassar in June 2015.

"It’s my understandng that Mr. Nassar was asked to step away," Perry said. Walberg asked her if Nassar had done so. "I would need to see all the facts around that," she replied.

Nassar had, in fact, been told he would not be attending any more gymnastics events. But USAG did not inform other athletes or the university where Nassar worked about the accusations because, it said, it did not want to interfere in an FBI investigation that then dragged on for more than a year.

Carter drilled down on a lawsuit USAG settled last month with a gymnast whose coach secretly filmed her and other children, years after the organization had been warned that he was a possible pedophile. The coach is now serving 30 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children.