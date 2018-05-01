Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — The former head of USA Gymnastics ordered six of the organization's officials not to tell anyone about sexual abuse allegations against team doctor Larry Nassar a week before the FBI was alerted, a newly disclosed email shows.

USA Gymnastics, the national governing body for the Olympic sport, has long maintained that it did not share the accusations against Nassar with athletes, their parents or the university where he worked because the FBI said not to interfere in the investigation.

But the email from then-president Steve Penny to board members and top executives — submitted to a congressional committee holding a hearing on the scandal Tuesday — shows he was trying to control the information even before the feds were involved.

Steve Penny is set to appear before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday. Bob Levey / Getty Images for Hilton file

"You are instructed not to have any conversations with anyone concerning this issue until further notice," Penny wrote in the July 21, 2015, email, which informed the board members and staffers that USA Gymnastics' lawyers were about to tell Nassar that athletes were "uncomfortable" with his techniques.

It wasn't until July 27 that Penny contacted the FBI, which was more than five weeks after a top gymnast's coach reported Nassar to the organization.

The Nassar probe was such a closely held secret that eight months after the first complaint, a USA Gymnastics staffer who was not in the loop invited the doctor to speak at a conference — and learned for the first time that Nassar had been dismissed as team doctor, another email shows.

The emails were supplied to the U.S. Senate Commerce subcommittee by Rhonda Faehn, who was the head of the USA Gymnastics women's program until last month. According to her prepared testimony, she was abruptly fired after she told her bosses she had been asked to testify and could be subpoenaed.

She also provided a July 13, 2015, email in which Penny told her to arrange for a USA Gymnastics consultant to interview Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney about their contact with Nassar without their parents present.

"I was upset and confused by the email," Faehn wrote in prepared testimony for the hearing. "I did not want to ask the athletes to be interviewed while excluding their parents and coaches. I therefore refused to contact the athletes as instructed by Penny."

Faehn will tell the senators that she believes she is "being falsely blamed for the alleged deficiencies of USAG."

Penny has been accused of trying to cover up the allegations against Nassar, who continued to treat and molest patients at his Michigan State University sports medicine practice for a year after abuse was first reported to USA Gymnastics.

Penny, who denies any coverup, was subpoenaed to testify Tuesday before the U.S. Senate subcommittee investigating the failure to protect athletes from Nassar, who has been accused of abusing more than 300 patients under the guise of pelvic treatment.

It was unclear, however, if Penny would answer questions or take the fifth. He stepped down from USA Gymnastics under fire last year, reportedly walking away with a $1 million severance package, and has not spoken publicly since.

At a press conference before the hearing with Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., several former gymnasts said they expected Penny to invoke his right against self-incrimination.

"I am not hopeful he will help this committee protect the next generation of gymnasts," former national team member Jessica Howard said.

Others scheduled to testify at the hearing include Faehn, who was the first person at USA Gymnastics to receive a complaint about Nassar, after the coach of national team member Maggie Nichols overheard a disturbing conversation between Nichols and Raisman.

USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry and and Rhonda Faehn during a gymnastics competition in March. Amy Sanderson / Cal Sport Media via AP Images

Nichols told the coach, Sarah Jantzi, that Nassar massaged her groin for a knee injury three times and sent her a private message saying she looked beautiful in her prom dress.

"I immediately called Penny and told him in detail about the concerns Jantzi shared with me," Faehn said in her prepared testimony. "Penny told me he would call Jantzi and the parents of the gymnasts right away."

Some of Nassar's victims have criticized Faehn for not going immediately to police. But she said Penny told her not to take any action.

"He told me not to say anything or do anything because he was going to handle everything going forward," she wrote. "And he told me he was going to report the concerns to the proper authorities, which I assumed included law enforcement."

Faehn said she was fired without explanation last month after she told Penny's successor, USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry, she had been asked to appear before the Senate.