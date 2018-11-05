Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Alex Johnson

The U.S. Olympic Committee said Monday that it was seeking to boot USA Gymnastics as the sport's governing body, a move long sought by critics of the organization's handling of the Larry Nassar molestation scandal.

"This is a situation in which there are no perfect solutions," Sarah Hirshland, chief executive of the Olympic committee, or USOC, said in a statement. "Seeking to revoke recognition is not a conclusion that we have come to easily."

USA Gymnastics has faced several lawsuits and revolving-door turnover among its leadership as the scope of the scandal has emerged. Nassar, the longtime team doctor, was sentenced in February to as long as 125 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to molesting 10 girls.

Steve Penny resigned as chief executive in March 2017 a week after the USOC called for his ouster; he is charged with felony tampering with evidence in the Nassar case. His replacement, Mary Bono, a former U.S. representative from California, resigned just a few days after taking the position following a controversial tweet anti-Nike tweet about NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The FBI is also under scrutiny for its handling of the allegations against Nassar. The Justice Department's inspector general has opened an investigation and has contacted several victims.

Larry Nassar in court before being sentenced in Charlotte, Michigan, in February. Scott Olson / Getty Images file

In an open letter to all gymnasts and the U.S. gymnastics community, Hirshland said Monday that USA Gymnastics "continues to struggle to change its culture, to rebuild its leadership and to effectively serve its membership."

"You deserve better," she wrote, writing that "the challenges facing the organization are simply more than it is capable of overcoming in its current form."

"Even weeks ago, I hoped there was a different way forward. But we now believe that is no longer possible," she wrote. She wrote that the USOC would make sure that training and competitions continue as usual.

"Young people will continue to participate, refine their techniques and have fun," Hirshland promised. "Our Team USA athletes will continue to inspire us through their incredible accomplishments. We will ensure support for the Olympic hopefuls who may represent us in Tokyo in 2020."