Utah man confesses to killing woman after Tinder date, police say

A Utah man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman hours after they went on their first date, via the meet-up app Tinder, in an "unprovoked" attack, authorities said Sunday.

Ethan Hunsaker. Layton Police Department

Ethan Hunsaker, 24, has been cooperative with investigators in explaining how he killed the 25-year-old victim, police in Layton, Utah, said.

The two met through Tinder and went on their date late Saturday night at a bar before they went back to his home near 1300 N. Reid Ave., about 25 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City, police said.

Hunsaker called 911 at about 3:19 a.m. and police found the woman, who had "sustained multiple stab wounds to the torso," according to a Layton Police Department statement.

"Despite efforts to revive the victim, she was pronounced deceased on scene," police wrote.

Her name was not immediately released.

"The motive behind this homicide is under further investigation; however, the attack appears to have been unprovoked," according to the police statement.

Hunsaker was being held without bail at the Davis County Jail, booked on suspicion of murder.