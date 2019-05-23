Breaking News Emails
An American man has died on a climb of Mount Everest.
Don Cash, 55, was a Utah resident whose children told NBC affiliate KSL-TV in Salt Lake City that he died just after completing his goal of reaching the summit of the highest mountain on every continent.
“He taught us that nothing was impossible,” Brandalin Cash, his daughter, told KSL.
The exact cause of Cash’s death is unclear, but his family thinks he had a heart attack while descending from the peak of the world’s tallest mountain. His family told KSL that sherpas, mountain guides on Everest, tried to perform CPR and give him oxygen, but he died on the way back to camp.
According to The Himalayan Times, Cash is the 12th climber to die on mountains in the range with elevations above 25,000 feet in this year's spring climbing season.
BMC Software, Cash’s former employer, told NBC News, “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Don Cash’s family during this difficult time.”
"One of the last messages my mom got was thank you for supporting me in my dreams,” Brandalin Cash said. “He wanted to do this. He wanted to be on that mountain. He wanted to show that he could accomplish dreams and that others can too.”