Utah man falls to death while climbing with fiancee's son in Provo Canyon

A Utah man fell to his death over the weekend while climbing above a waterfall with his fiancee’s 9-year-old son, authorities said Sunday.

The boy, who wasn't injured, hiked down Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon on his own, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The man was identified as Adrian Vanderklis, 40.

Authorities were alerted to the missing pair by the boy’s mother, who told the sheriff’s office Saturday night that she could see her son crying, apparently while he was still at the canyon, but her fiance wasn’t with him.

The boy later told authorities he didn’t see Vanderklis fall, and the sheriff’s office said the man wasn’t clear if he slipped on a loose rock or stumbled.

A search and rescue team found Vanderklis’ body shortly before 8 p.m. on a vertical slope at an elevation of 5,800 feet. His body was recovered Sunday morning.