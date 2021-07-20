IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Utah man falls to death while climbing with fiancee's son in Provo Canyon

Image: Adrian Vanderklis, 40, of Roosevelt
Adrian Vanderklis, 40, of Roosevelt, was climbing with his fiance's 9 year old son above Bridal Veil Falls when he apparently fell on Saturday. The boy was not injured and came down from the mountain on his own.Utah County Sheriff's Office
By Tim Stelloh

A Utah man fell to his death over the weekend while climbing above a waterfall with his fiancee’s 9-year-old son, authorities said Sunday.

The boy, who wasn't injured, hiked down Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon on his own, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The man was identified as Adrian Vanderklis, 40.

Authorities were alerted to the missing pair by the boy’s mother, who told the sheriff’s office Saturday night that she could see her son crying, apparently while he was still at the canyon, but her fiance wasn’t with him.

The boy later told authorities he didn’t see Vanderklis fall, and the sheriff’s office said the man wasn’t clear if he slipped on a loose rock or stumbled.

A search and rescue team found Vanderklis’ body shortly before 8 p.m. on a vertical slope at an elevation of 5,800 feet. His body was recovered Sunday morning.

