Man found dead inside plane engine at Salt Lake City airport

A 30-year-old man was found dead inside an airplane engine on Monday night in Salt Lake City after he breached an emergency exit onto the airfield, said authorities.

Ninety-five passengers were on board the commercial aircraft at Salt Lake City International Airport when police and aircraft employees located the man, said a spokesperson for Delta Airlines. Police said officials performed lifesaving efforts after finding the man unconscious inside the engine’s removable metal covering, but he died on the scene.

“It is unclear at this time what injuries caused the man’s death whose name is being withheld upon notification of family members,” said the Salt Lake City International Airport in a news release.

The flight, Delta 2348 from Salt Lake City to San Francisco, was canceled after passengers safely deplaned, said a spokesperson for Delta. Passengers were rebooked on other flights.

"As nothing is more important than the safety and security of our customers and people, Delta is fully cooperating with all aviation authority and law enforcement investigations," said the spokesperson.

Authorities secured the airport's west runway, where the aircraft was undergoing de-icing, said police. A preliminary investigation revealed that the engines were not running.

Police said the incident did not impact overall operations at the airport.