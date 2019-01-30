Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 30, 2019, 12:56 AM GMT By Janelle Griffith

A Utah man is suing Gwyneth Paltrow, alleging the actress injured him in a 2016 "hit-and-run ski crash" at Deer Valley Resort.

Terry Sanderson alleges in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Third District Court in Summit County, Utah, that on Feb. 26, 2016, Paltrow was skiing "out of control" when she hit him from behind “knocking him down, landing on top of him, and causing him to suffer a concussion, brain injury and four broken ribs.”

He claims that after the collision, “Paltrow got up, turned and skied away," leaving him "stunned, lying in the snow.”

It also alleges that a Deer Valley ski instructor, who allegedly accompanied Paltrow on the slopes, approached Sanderson, without having seen the crash and "falsely" accused him of causing it.

Sanderson is seeking damages in excess of $3.1 million, according to the lawsuit.

Sanderson's attorney, Robert Sykes of Salt Lake City, said at a news conference Tuesday that his client is not suing Paltrow because of her celebrity.

“For a brain injury, that might be low,” Sykes said of the amount of damages Sanderson is seeking.

According to Sanderson, neither Paltrow nor the resort staff offered any help. He said there is a witness to the accident that can corroborate his account of events.

Sanderson said it took three years to file his lawsuit because his legal team met with Paltrow and her attorney, but could not come to a resolution.

"Her attorney’s taken a statement with our permission from the witness," Sykes said. "They don’t deny the collision. Their position is Gwyneth Paltrow was downhill and Terry hit Gwyneth Paltrow."

The lawsuit names Paltrow, the Deer Valley Resort Company, and three resort employees who were allegedly with Paltrow’s group at the time of the incident.

Noora Raj Brown, a representative from Paltrow's company, Goop, told NBC News the lawsuit is "completely without merit."

"Anyone who reads the facts will realize that," Brown said.

A spokeswoman for Deer Valley Resort told NBC News it will not comment on pending legal matters concerning the resort or its guests.