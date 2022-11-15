UVa knew of gun conviction against student before triple murder but never started discipline process

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia admitted on Tuesday it knew triple- murder suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. had been convicted of a weapons charge, weeks before this past weekend's carnage, and did not start a disciplinary process against him.

But it was unclear if that understanding would've been enough for the elite Charlottesville school to take timely, serious action against Jones, the student accused of gunning down three Cavaliers football players.

The school had been "reviewing a potential hazing issue" when the Office of Student Affairs "heard from a student that Mr. Jones made a comment to him about possessing a gun," according to a university statement on Tuesday.

"The reporting party did not see Mr. Jones in possession of a gun," the statement continued. "The comment about owning a gun was not made in conjunction with a threat."

As the probe moved forward, it was learned that "Mr. Jones previously had been convicted of a misdemeanor for a concealed weapons violation in 2021," the school said.

University spokesman Brian Coy said it was "around mid-September" that the school uncovered Jones' gun incident and that "he had failed to disclose a conviction to the university, which is a requirement of university policy.”

The Office of Student Affairs moved on Oct. 27 "to escalate his case for disciplinary action" against Jones, the school said in its statement.

But they said they realized only after Sunday’s shooting that the report of his conviction was never relayed to the University Judiciary Committee.

While the student-led University Judiciary Committee might have been in a position to act against Jones, the school said that in "order to serve due process, their proceedings customarily take weeks or months."

"In the wake of the shooting yesterday, Student Affairs officials discovered that the report had not been transmitted to the University Judiciary Committee (UJC), and are working to correct that," according to the school.

The 22-year-old Jones is accused of gunning down D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., and injuring two others, after a school field trip on Sunday night.

Jones was on the Cavaliers football roster for one season, in 2018, and police haven't immediately explained what might have motivated Sunday's bloodshed.

The suspect's previous encounter with police happened on Feb. 22 last year as officers came up to Jones' car, near Boisseau Street and Third Avenue, because his vehicle registration "did not come back on file," according to a Chesterfield County police statement on Tuesday.

Jones was arrested on the weapon charge, police said.

He was given a 12-month suspended sentence and fined $100, according to court records. Jones' attorney in last year's gun case could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

The accused killer was arrested on Monday and booked on suspicion of three counts of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley said Tuesday that Jones will also face two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.

Brion Logan, 22, of Georgia, described himself as Jones’ best friend in middle school. The two met in the sixth grade in Richmond, Virginia.

Jones had a difficult upbringing at home and was bullied at school, according to Logan.

“I would never think it would have gotten this far," Logan said. "He was a pretty smart guy. I would have thought he would have reached out to someone before it got this far.”

Antonio Planas reported from Charlottesville, David K. Li and Marlene Lenthang from New York.