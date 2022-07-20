The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has scheduled a special meeting this weekend to discuss potentially firing its embattled police chief, Pete Arredondo.

He was placed on administrative leave following the massacre May 24 at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 students and two teachers. Arredondo and other responding officers have been slammed for waiting over an hour to confront the gunman.

The district board of education's closed session, scheduled for Saturday morning, will include consultation with the district’s attorney “concerning legal and procedural issues related to recommended termination for good cause of the non-certified contract of Pete Arredondo,” according to the meeting notice.

The meeting will end with an open session that will cover discussion and possible action “regarding termination for good cause as recommended by the Superintendent.”

A scathing report released Sunday by a Texas House committee faulted “systemic failures and egregiously poor decision making” by law enforcement and the Uvalde school district.

Under the district's active shooter plan, Arredondo would have been the incident commander, but he “did not assume his preassigned responsibility of incident command,” according to the report.

However, Arredondo has said he did not consider himself to be the officer in charge.

“I didn’t issue any orders,” he previously told The Texas Tribune. “I called for assistance and asked for an extraction tool to open the door.”

Arredondo became the school district's police chief in 2020.

He was elected to the Uvalde City Council just weeks before the elementary school shooting, and was officially sworn in a week after the massacre. He resigned July 2.

On Monday, angry and heartbroken parents expressed their outrage to the school board, calling for school Superintendent Hal Harrell to be fired and for trustees to step down. Some repeated their calls again for Arredondo to be fired.