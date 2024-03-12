Uvalde police chief announces resignation after report on Robb Elementary School shooting

The Uvalde, Texas, police chief announced his resignation Tuesday, days after a city council report cleared several officers of wrongdoing in the delayed law enforcement response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School that ended in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers.

"After much contemplation and consideration, I believe it is time for me to embark on a new chapter in my career," Chief Daniel Rodriguez said in a statement.

"I have had the privilege of serving the City of Uvalde and its residents for the past 26 years, and it has been an honor to lead the dedicated men and women of our police department," he continued.

Rodriguez did not mention the report of the school shooting, or mention the shooting itself, in his statement. The resignation goes into effect April 6.

