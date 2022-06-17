Uvalde police cooperation in probe of response to school shooting still uncertain, lawmaker says 

Investigators evaluating the law enforcement response to last month's school shooting in Uvalde still don't have a commitment from city police to cooperate in the probe, Texas officials said Friday.

State Rep. Dustin Burrows, chairman of a special legislative committee investigating the deadly attack, said talks with police are still ongoing.

"We are continuing to have dialogue with the Uvalde Police Department," Burrows said before gaveling his panel into closed session.

"Hopefully today I’m able to announce, at the end, that we’ll know if we’re going to get to interview several, a couple, or even one or two of their officers who were on the scene."

A representative for the Uvalde Police Department could not be immediately reached by NBC News for comment on Friday.

It’s been little more than three weeks since gunman Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, broke into Robb Elementary School and killed 19 children and two teachers.

The carnage ended more than an hour after it started, when a Border Patrol tactical unit finally broke into a classroom where Ramos was holed up and killed him.

Much of the post-shooting attention has been on the response of local law enforcement and decisions made by Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief.

The embattled law enforcement head, whose actions are being reviewed by both state and federal authorities, has kept a low profile since the shooting.

But he pushed back at criticism last week, telling the Texas Tribune that there was no way for his officers to have confronted Ramos any sooner.

Burrows said his committee is taking testimony on Friday from Robb Elementary teachers and at least one school district police officer is on tap to appear.

“We were going to be able to visit with some of the Uvalde ISD police department. One of the witnesses was not able to actually make it," Burrows said Friday. "They’re going to come again on Monday. So it’s not that they’re avoiding us. They’re just going to be (appearing on) Monday, which is a better day for them. "

The committee chairman added: "But they have been fully cooperative, continue to cooperate, made themselves available all up and down the ladder."

Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, a member of this investigative committee, said every eyewitness account will be crucial in painting the most complete picture of the May 24 attack.

"The truth is that one person’s truth can be very different from another person’s truth,” said said in Spanish. “We want to get to the facts as they are, the facts are what they are.”

Committee members visited Robb Elementary before their meeting on Friday. The district has already said it does not plan to open that campus again for instruction.

"The gravity of what we saw doesn’t have ... words ... to adequately describe the tragedy, what we saw, and what the families are suffering," Guzman said.