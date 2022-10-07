Uvalde school district suspends entire police department over shooting fallout

The police department for the Uvalde, Texas, school district has been suspended "for a period of time" amid fallout from the response to the May 24 Robb Elementary shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

"The District remains committed to resolving issues with verifiable evidence. Decisions concerning the UCISD police department have been pending the results of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and JPPI investigation. Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations," the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said in a statement Friday.

The district also placed Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller, director of student services, on administrative leave.

