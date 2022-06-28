Uvalde school shooter's grandmother released from the hospital

The grandmother of the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school was released from the hospital, officials said Tuesday.

Celia “Sally” Gonzales, 66, was shot in the face at her home by her grandson Salvador Ramos before he opened fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. Gonzales was able to call for help and was taken by helicopter to San Antonio’s University Hospital. She arrived in critical condition and was later upgraded to good condition.

"We are pleased to share some good news related to last month’s tragic shooting in Uvalde: The 66-year-old woman has been discharged," a hospital spokesperson told NBC News.

The spokesperson said another victim, a 10-year-old girl, has been upgraded to good condition, which typically means the patient is stable and that recovery is progressing.

According to a GoFundMe campaign verified by the family, Gonzales underwent multiple surgeries.

"My mom was shot in the face and left to die alone in her home by her very own grandson," her daughter, Natalie Salazar, wrote. "It was by the grace of God that she was able to get up off the floor and walk to a neighbors home and ask for help."

In addition to the 21 people killed in the school shooting, at least 17 people had life-threatening wounds while others had less serious punctures and cuts from exploding debris caused by the shooter's AR-15-style rifle. The shooter was killed when law enforcement confronted him at the school.