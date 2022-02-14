Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals.

Valentine’s Day dates are coming out of a pandemic rut.

Restaurant dining for Valentine’s Day in the U.S. is rebounding this year, with reservations up 30 percent compared to 2021, according to data from the reservation booking site OpenTable. This year trails only 2020 — just before the start of the pandemic — for the biggest Valentine’s date night of the past four years.

“We’re excited to see this momentum leading up to what has traditionally been one of the biggest dining days of the year for restaurants,” said Susan Lee, chief growth officer at OpenTable.