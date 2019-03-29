Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 29, 2019, 7:53 PM GMT By Erik Ortiz

Police bodycam footage released Friday shows the fatal shooting of a California rapper who was unresponsive inside of his car and the moment that six officers opened fire multiple times.

One 30-minute video begins with an explanation of the Vallejo police department's version of events on the night of Feb. 9, when Willie McCoy, 20, went to a Taco Bell drive-thru. Vallejo police also separately released raw footage from the six officers who fired their weapons.

The 30-minute video, which was shown to the McCoy family earlier this month, is from one of the officer's bodycams. McCoy's face can't be seen, but the officer says he notices the gun has no magazine, so at the most it would have one bullet that could have been fired.

Police subtitles added to the video says the gun was actually loaded with an extended 14-round magazine.

The officers suggest trying to open the door to grab the gun. One officer says, "If he reaches for it," then nods his head. The other officer says, "Yep." But the door doesn't open.

Eventually, the officers see McCoy moving, appearing to scratch his arm. The video is slowed down at that point.

McCoy then jerks up and appears to reach down. His face is obscured by the officer's arm, pointing his gun.

The video then speeds up to normal time and an officer begins shouting for him to "Show me your hands!" They then fire at him within seconds. After shooting multiple rounds, they still command him to "show me your hands." The video cuts off when an officer approaches the car.

The video can be seen here. Warning, it is graphic.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.