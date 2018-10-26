Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

The van connected to the Florida man arrested Friday for allegedly mailing a series of pipe bombs to critics of President Donald Trump was covered with pro-Trump and Republican decals.

The white van was seized and taken to a secure location shortly after authorities arrested 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who was charged with five federal criminal counts.

Photos of the van show blackened windows littered with stickers attacking the media, including one ripping the "dishonest media" along with a disparaging comment about CNN.

CNN's New York City office was evacuated on Wednesday after a package containing a pipe bomb was found in the mailroom. The package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan. A package sent to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper discovered Friday also used CNN's New York address. Clapper is a CNN contributor.

Other images plastered across the windows included messages supporting president Donald Trump and the presidential seal. A decal on a back window placed what appeared to be a shooting target on the face of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was also the target of one of the packages. Other faces with targets on the van included those of Jill Stein, the Green Party leader, and Michael Moore, the left-wing activist and documentarian.

The Secret Service intercepted the bomb sent to Clinton at a mail facility on Tuesday before it could reach her and former president Bill Clinton's home in Chappaqua, New York.

A van with windows covered with an assortment of stickers in Well, Florida on Nov. 1, 2017. Federal authorities took Cesar Sayoc into custody on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, and confiscated his van, which appears to be the same one. Courtesy of Lesley Abravanel via AP

Police were seen in Plantation, Florida, on Friday covering the van with a tarp and taking it to a secure location.

Others who received packages included former president Barack Obama; billionaire George Soros; former Attorney General Eric Holder; Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.; actor Robert De Niro; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; and billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer.

Sayoc, a Florida resident, is charged with five federal counts and faces up to 48 years in prison, authorities said, adding they used DNA samples found on some of the packages and compared it to samples they already had on file. A fingerprint was also found on one of the packages sent to Waters, officials said.

Sayoc is a registered Republican who has has lived in New York, North Carolina, Michigan and New Jersey.

Authorities said Sayoc was arrested before, including in Miami-Dade in 2002 when he made a bomb threat.