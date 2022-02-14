Van Jefferson welcomes second child hours after Super Bowl win

Hours after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, wide receiver Van Jefferson also celebrated the birth of his second child.

At about 9 p.m. on the west coast, Jefferson posted a picture in his Instagram stories of himself holding his newborn baby. "X2!!!!!," he captioned the photo.

“It was a great day, bro,” Jefferson said on Instagram Live, according to ESPN. “I got three prizes today — my wife, my son and the Super Bowl.” Jefferson made four catches during the game.

ESPN reported that Jefferson's wife Samaria was at the game but left about halfway through on a stretcher because she had gone into labor.

NFL GameDay posted a video of Jefferson then rushing out of the SoFi stadium after the game.

The Athletic, which profiled the family last week, reported that Samaria had instructed people not to tell her husband if she went into labor during the game.

“I said, ‘You play, I’ll see you at the hospital afterwards.’ That’s what it is. I will never take that moment away from him. I want to see him glorify God on the field that day,” she said.

“Just like any other game, I’m going to be there this Sunday and I’m going to stay calm ... and pray to God my water doesn’t break,” she said. “I will be 40 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl, supporting my husband 100 percent.”