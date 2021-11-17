Vandal spray paints 'Mike is a cheater' on wrong vehicle

A vandal in Washington, D.C., who may have wanted to get back at a philandering partner, spray painted "Mike is a cheater" on his car.

Except it was the wrong car.

Nedra Brantley discovered the accusatory message Sunday on her Mitsubishi SUV parked in northeast Washington.

“I screamed. I’m surprised nobody in the neighborhood heard me, because I screamed so, so loud, because I didn’t expect this would happen,” Brantley told NBC Washington.

The vandal didn't stop at defacing the hood and both sides of her car in black paint. The front and back windshields were smashed, and the license plates were blackened, according to NBC Washington.

Veteran Nedra Brantley said she discovered the damage to her red Mitsubishi Outlander Sport on Sunday morning. NBC Washington

Brantley said she has never dated someone named Mike. Not only that, she doesn't even know anyone named Mike.

She is working with her insurance company and police to get her car back to normal.

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday from NBC News.

And the question remains: "Who's Mike?"