March 14, 2019, 2:17 AM GMT By Doha Madani

New York Police Department's hate crimes unit is investigating after a poster of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was vandalized with the words "Die Jew" and a swastika.

A straphanger tweeted a photo of the defaced poster on a Brooklyn subway platform to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and police, NBC New York reported Wednesday.

The rider, whose account is now private, captioned the image "What is going to be done about this?" on Tuesday, according to NBC New York.

On the poster, the word "DIE" in capital letters was written over the justice's forehead and "JEW" over her glasses. There was another slur and a swastika over her mouth as well, NBC New York reported.

New York police said its hate crimes unit and transit police would investigate.

"There is no room for hate in NYC," the NYPD said in a tweet.

The subway's official Twitter account apologized to the rider and said "We have zero tolerance for hateful imagery anywhere in our system and will ensure that’s removed as soon as NYPD personnel have concluded their investigation."

The account later updated its original tweet to let riders know the poster had been cleaned of the graffiti.

Ginsburg became the first Jewish woman to serve on the Supreme Court when she was confirmed in 1993, according to the Jewish Women's Archive.

The poster was being used to advertise "The Unstoppable Ruth Bader Ginsburg: American Icon," by Antonia Felix, a book released in October in celebration of the justice's 25the anniversary on the country's highest court.