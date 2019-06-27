Breaking News Emails
Vanderbilt University's Mason Hickman struck out 10 batters in six strong innings, leading his Commodores to an 8-2 victory over the University of Michigan on Wednesday night in Omaha, Nebraska, to win the College World Series.
It was Vanderbilt's second national baseball title in six seasons under coach Tim Corbin. His squad bounced back from losing the first game in this best-of-3 final at at TD Ameritrade Park.
Michigan, a 200-1 long shot when the tournament began nearly four weeks ago, came within one win of melting a decades-long, championship freeze-out of teams from cold-weather America.
After Ohio State University won the NCAA's Division I title in 1966, only two nominally northern teams — Wichita State University in 1989 and the University of Oklahoma in 1994 — have punched through and they're still far south of Ann Arbor.
Only three schools north of Interstate 90 have ever won CWS championships and those titles were decades in the past — Michigan (1962), the University of Minnesota (1960, 1964) and College of The Holy Cross (1952).