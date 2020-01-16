'Vanderpump Rules' cast member Max Boyens apologizes after racist tweets resurface

Max Boyens, a "Vanderpump Rules" cast member, apologized Thursday after racist tweets from 2012 resurfaced.
“I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level,” Boyens said in a statement Thursday. “It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed — I am truly sorry.”
As of Thursday afternoon, his Twitter account was set to private
Boyens is a general manager at TomTom, a restaurant and bar featured in "Vanderpump Rules." Boyens currently appears on season 8 of the Bravo reality series.
Bravo is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.
Screenshots of the tweets from Boyens' personal account were uploaded to the Instagram account FaceReality16 and the Twitter account LoveAndyC. The tweets included racist language and some quoted song lyrics.
“It upsets me that the word n---- is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it’s my favorite word,” one tweet read.
A September 2012 tweet said: "Theres this girl I see everyday@school, she looks just like the girl from the movie precious&I'm not just saying this Cuz she's big and black."
Another tweet sent from his account on Dec. 3, 2012 said: "Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole."
A November tweet 2012 stated: “When is Justin Bieber going to realize that saying n---- and cussing and having big booty b------ in his songs is the cool thing to do #queer."
Bravo declined to comment Thursday. NBCUniversal did not immediately return a request for comment.