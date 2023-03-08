‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Sandoval issues apology to Ariana Madix after split

Actor Tom Sandoval has issued an apology to his ex-girlfriend and "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Ariana Madix, following the couple's high-profile split.

The actor issued the apology to Madix, as well as to his fans, on Instagram on Wednesday after facing backlash for not including his co-star in a previous statement he shared.

Sandoval’s post came amid allegations he cheated on Madix with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

On Instagram, he wrote, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

“I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us,” he continued. “I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Sandoval noted that his love for Madix was “stronger than any camera could ever have captured,” and added that although they were both a part of “Vanderpump Rules,” the show never fully captured their best times together, as well as some of their “biggest struggles.”

“I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with,” he said. “I owed Ariana better.”

He concluded his message by taking some accountability for his actions.

“I am beyond sad that it ended the way it did. The choices I made hurt so many people,” he said. “I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be. I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will.”

In early March, rumors started surfacing that Sandoval cheated on Madix, his partner of nine years, with their “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss.

Sandoval addressed the rumors head-on and in a statement on Instagram, asking fans to direct their anger towards him and not his restaurants, TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy’s, for the benefit of his business partners and staff.

“Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing,” he said.

“I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners,” Sandoval added. “I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything.”

Amid reports that Sandoval cheated on Madix, several “Vanderpump Rules” cast members from current and past seasons spoke out online in support of Madix.

Lala Kent asked anyone who attended Sandoval’s recent show to chant “Ariana” in the crowd. And Kristen Doute, who previously dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2013, said she was “#TeamAriana 25/8.”