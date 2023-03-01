Vanessa Bryant, the widow of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has reached an almost $30 million settlement with Los Angeles County over photos taken of the scene of the deadly 2020 helicopter crash, an attorney for the county said.

The settlement is for $28.85 million and resolves all claims involving the county, Mira Hashmall, lead trial counsel for Los Angeles County in the case, said in a statement.

The settlement brings to an end litigation with the county over grim photos first responders took of the site of the Jan. 26, 2020, crash, which were later shown or shared with others.

Vanessa Bryant, center, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse, in Los Angeles, on Aug. 10, 2022. Jae C. Hong / AP file

Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, 41; his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant; and seven other people died in the crash in Calabasas, near the Southern California coast, northwest of Los Angeles.

The almost $30 million settlement includes the $15 million awarded to Vanessa Bryant by a jury in August, Hashmall said.

The settlement also resolves all outstanding claims in state court and any future claims by the Bryant children, she said. The couple had three other children.

"We hope Ms. Bryant and her children continue to heal from their loss," Hashmall said. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the settlement, she said.

Attorneys for Bryant did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday evening.