Vanessa Bryant remembers 'best friend' Kobe Bryant on Instagram

Vanessa Bryant remembered her husband, Kobe Bryant, in separate Instagram posts Wednesday.
Vanessa Bryant uploaded a photo of the NBA legend in which she describes him as her best friend and "the best daddy." "Miss you so much," she wrote in the post accompanied by a series of hashtags.
The Morning Rundown
She added: "Miss you saying, 'Bonjourno principessa/reina.'"
In another post, she shared a clip of Kobe Bryant on "Extra." When asked in the clip who his best friend is, he responds: "My wife."
Last Wednesday, Vanessa Bryant thanked well-wishers in a statement on Instagram in the wake of the deaths of her husband and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California.
"Thank you for all the prayers," she wrote, in part. "We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."
She also changed her Instagram profile picture last Wednesday to one of her husband and Gianna hugging.
The Bryants married in 2001. They would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary this year.