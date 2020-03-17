Vanessa Hudgens slammed for calling coronavirus measures 'bulls---'

Actress Vanessa Hudgens was accused of making insensitive remarks about the coronavirus pandemic in an Instagram video in which she said people dying is "terrible, but inevitable."
"Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls---. I'm sorry,” Hudgens said Monday of the potential length of the social distancing in the United States. "It's a virus, I get it. Like, I respect it. But at the same time, like even if everybody gets it, like, yeah people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable?"
She added in the Instagram Live video: "I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."
In another Instagram video on Tuesday, Hudgens, who has 38.4 million followers on the social media platform, said: "So yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context."
"It's a crazy time. It's a crazy, crazy time. And I am at home in lockdown. And that's what I hope you guys are doing, too."
Journalist Yashar Ali was among those to criticize the "High School Musical" actress' remarks.
"What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you," he said in a tweet.
Author Roxane Gay also weighed in, tweeting: "She is like 31... strange. I suppose until It hits home this is not real for many people."
Another Twitter user opined: "The callousness is more of a disease than Covid 19," referring to the name of the disease associated with coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Sunday that no gatherings with 50 people or more be held in the United States for the next eight weeks. Officials have also ordered the closure of theaters, fitness clubs and bars in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were more than 5,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and at least 96 have died in the outbreak.
Hudgens isn't the only celebrity who was slammed this week for content posted on social media about the coronavirus.
Singer Keri Hilson was widely criticized on social media for falsely linking the coronavirus to 5G networks. The tweet was retweeted thousands of times times by Monday morning and Hilson was trending.
Unlike Hudgens, Hilson did not appear to backtrack on her since-deleted tweets and Instagram posts.