Vanna White extends 'Wheel of Fortune' contract, will stay on after Pat Sajak departs

Long-time "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White extended her contract and will continue turning letters on the venerable game show until at least the middle of 2026, producers said Tuesday.

This 41st season of "Wheel" is the final one for retiring host Pat Sajak, raising questions about White's future on the show she's been on since the early 1980s.

White, 66, has signed a two-year extension, setting the stage for her to turn "Wheel" letters in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 television seasons, according to a statement by show producers and distributors on Tuesday.

When "Wheel's" 42nd season kicks off a year from now, White will be turning letters for new host Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly Rippa, co-host of "Live with Kelly and Mark" teased Seacrest that hosting duties on "Wheel" should help his difficult-to-decipher spelling and texting.

"This is the best show for you," Rippa told Seacrest in a show that aired this week. "You are finally able to spell words and therefore we will be able to decipher what your text messages are trying to tell us."

Seacrest admitted to careless thumbs on his phone.

"It is a public service," he said. "Yes, I tend to not check my spelling in a text before it's autocorrected and sent out as different words that make no sense."