Vehicle found in lake near the last location of missing teen Kiely Rodni

A vehicle has been found in Prosser Lake, near the last estimated location of missing teenager Kiely Rodni, a Nevada County, California, sheriff's official said Sunday.

The discovery in the lake about 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada, was announced Sunday afternoon by a private collective of divers known as Adventures With Purpose.

Andrew Trygg, a spokesperson for the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, said investigators were at the scene trying to determine whether the vehicle is the one Rodni drove.

He said reports of remains with the vehicle were unconfirmed.

In a statement, Adventures With Purpose said it had found a vehicle and remains in the lake.

The team did not immediately respond to questions about what led it to express confidence that its find is related to the missing person case.

"It was found in 14 feet of water," the team said. Doug Bishop of Adventures With Purpose said the discovery, about 300 yards from the campground, was made with the help of sonar imaging technology.

Authorities had said they were looking for a 2013 Honda CR-V that Rodni was driving.

Although Rodni and the vehicle disappeared after her cellphone last transmitted information about 12:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at a party near the lake's Prosser Family Campground, authorities have focused on a possible abduction and noted multiple times the presence of young people attending the celebration.

More than two weeks of looking for Rodni included an 80-mile-radius search by air, a search of the lake Thursday by a dive team with the neighboring Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a compliance sweep on Thursday of locals who have been convicted of sex-related offenses, which in California can include indecent exposure during public urination.

Adventures With Purpose reported its find after it joined the search Friday.

Rodni was last seen at an outdoor party with more than 100 other people Aug. 6 near the campground north of Truckee, California, local authorities said.

The campground is on a finger of land with lake shore in nearly every direction.

Rodni's family said in a statement Saturday that they sought time away from the spotlight.

"As we remind one another to breath deep and focus on our own self-care, we find ourselves needing a private and quiet space to begin healing and secure our footing before stepping into tomorrow," it said.

The statement continued: "We will celebrate together when you are home and make our harmony perfect again. We love you Kiely, forever and always."