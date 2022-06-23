The vehicle of a homicide suspect wanted in the death of elite cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson has been been located in Austin, Texas, but the hunt for her continues in connection with the May killing.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, allegedly fatally shot Wilson, 25, in Austin on May 11, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

A homicide warrant for her arrest was issued May 17.

Wilson had a brief relationship with professional cyclist Colin Strickland, during a break in his relationship with Armstrong, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin. Strickland has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force announced they have located the black Jeep Grand Cherokee registered to Armstrong.

Armstrong sold the vehicle on May 13, two days after Wilson’s death, to a CarMax dealership in south Austin for $12,200, the agency said in a news release.

She received a check from the dealership one day after she was questioned by Austin authorities.

On May 14, she departed the Austin airport. Investigators believe she boarded a flight to the Houston Hobby airport and then boarded a connecting flight to New York LaGuardia Airport.

She was last known to have been dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport on May 18 — one day after Austin police issued a homicide warrant for her arrest in connection with Wilson’s death.

A search on outbound flights at the Newark Airport was conducted, but no flight reservations were found under her name.

The search for Armstrong is at "major case" status.

A $21,000 reward is being offered for information leading to her arrest. $5,000 of the sum is offered by the U.S. Marshals, $1,000 by the Capital Area Crime Stoppers and an anonymous donor is contributing up to $15,000.

On May 25, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas.

Wilson was a native of Vermont and world class cyclist, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

She was visiting Austin ahead of a race in Hico, Texas, when she was found on May 11, bleeding and unconscious, suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a home on East Maple Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Armstrong had been in a relationship with Strickland for about three years, according to the arrest affidavit. Strickland began seeing Wilson during a break in his relationship with Armstrong, the affidavit said.

In a statement to the Austin American-Statesman, Strickland said he was “reeling from grieving Mo Wilson’s death” and said he and Wilson had a “brief romantic relationship” from late October to early November while Wilson was visiting Austin. He went on to say that his relationship with Wilson had become platonic and professional and that he considered her to be a great friend.