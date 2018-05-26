Breaking News Emails
An American man freed from captivity in Venezuela on Saturday after being imprisoned by the South American country for nearly two years has arrived in the United States, officials said.
Joshua Holt, 26, was released by Venezuela on Saturday along with his wife, Thamy, who had been held since 2016.
"I'm just overwhelmed with gratitude," Holt said in a meeting with President Donald Trump and others at the White House Saturday night. He said the years of detention were very difficult.
"Not really the great vacation that I was looking for, but we're still together," Holt said. "Starting off a marriage rough, but now we're going to be together."
"I'm just so grateful for what you guys have done — and for thinking about me, and caring about me, just a normal person," he said. "So it really touches me, and thank you."
Holt, a Morman missionary, flew to Venezuela approximately two years ago to marry Thamara Caleno, a Mormon woman he met online.
Venezuelan law enforcement allege that the American man had stockpiled weapons in his wife's family's apartment inside a public housing complex in Caracas, the nation's capital. The two have been held without trial since they were arrested shortly after the wedding in 2016.
The State Department has called the weapons charges "questionable."
Trump at the meeting at the White House Saturday welcomed Holt and his family, and told Holt: "You’ve gone through a lot. More than most people could endure."
"We are all as a group very happy," Trump said. The president thanked the efforts of Rep. Mia Love and Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah, and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who helped broker the release and returned from Venezuela with Holt and his wife.
Love, R-Utah, tweeted shortly before 7 p.m. ET that "Josh Holt is on American soil again! His flight just landed in DC." Vice President Mike Pence said on Twitter: "Very glad that Josh Holt is now back home with his family - where he has always belonged."
Holt in a series of texts to NBC News Saturday afternoon said that "you can't judge a group of people ... because of the actions of a few people," and "I have nothing against the people of Venezuela."
"I know that it would be impossible to thank all of the people that helped my wife and I in our difficult situation. I know there were many tears shed and some sleepless nights," Holt said in the texts. "The only thing I can do is say thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you for the support, your prayers, and for never giving up and leaving us behind. May God bless you all."
Sen. Hatch, R-Utah, announced the release of Holt in a statement earlier Saturday.
"Over the last two years I've worked with two Presidential administrations, countless diplomatic contacts, ambassadors from all over the world, a network of contacts in Venezuela, and President Maduro himself, and I could not be more honored to be able to reunite Josh with his sweet, long-suffering family in Riverton," Hatch wrote.
Holt's release comes a little over a week after the native Utahn released two short videos on his Facebook page in which he said a prison riot was endangering his life. It is unclear how Holt gained access to a cellphone or the internet from El Helicoide, or the Helix, prison in Caracas.
The release comes amid strained relations between the White House and the government of Venezuela. The White House called this month's election in which President Nicolas Maduro was re-elected a "sham." Canada's minister of foreign affairs has also called the presidential elections "illegitimate and anti-democratic."
Last July, the U.S. sanctioned 13 Venezuelan officials in an effort to pressure Maduro to cancel plans for a vote that month that could lead to a rewrite of the South American country’s constitution, which was criticized as a power grab.
Then-national security advisor H.R. McMaster called the elections to replace Venezuela's National Assembly with a new National Constituent Assembly an "outrageous seizure of absolute power."
Venezuela's communications minister, Jorge Rodriguez, said the release of the couple was a goodwill gesture that followed months of dialogue between the Maduro government and U.S. lawmakers.
"We're praying that this type of gesture ... will allow us to strengthen what we've always sought: dialogue, harmony, respect for our independence and respect for our sovereignty," he said, according to the Associated Press.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this week that his team had been focused on Holt's return, but that their ability had been diminished after the president of Venezuela expelled the top two U.S. diplomats in the country on Tuesday. Pompeo said on Twitter that the U.S. policy towards Venezuela is unchanged and that the U.S. supports the Venezuelan people and "their efforts to return to democracy."
Corker said that it was dramatic 48 hours that ended with the release of Holt and his wife. Corker told Trump at the White House that they were in the plane going down a runway taking to return to the United States Saturday when the the engines were turned off and the plane turned around.
"So we still weren't sure we were leaving," Corker said. However, the problem was just an instrument issue.