March 15, 2019, 7:55 PM GMT By Micki Fahner

New York’s newest neighborhood opens Friday. Hudson Yards, the new development complex on Manhattan’s west side, is hoping to attract tourists and locals alike with a shopping mall, restaurants, skyscrapers and manicured outdoor spaces.

At the center of it all is Vessel.

Part art, part park, Vessel is a maze-like vertical structure that winds up 150 feet into the air. It’s made up of 154 staircases and 80 platforms, zigzagging together to form a web of nearly 2,500 individual stairs.

“The geometry of the project is quite mesmerizing because of it’s repetitiousness,” said Stuart Wood, a senior designer with Heatherwick Studios, the design firm behind Vessel. “Once you’re inside it, it’s really calm. You’re in the middle of New York, and yet, it’s calm.”

Watch more on this segment Friday on "Nightly News With Lester Holt" at 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT.

Vessel’s eight levels are made up of 332,000 square feet of plated steel that stands 194.5 feet above sea level. If you walk up and down Vessel following a circular path, you will walk one mile.

The name Vessel is temporary. Visitors are being encouraged to submit ideas for a permanent one from their mobile devices as they exit the structure.