The Vessel in New York City closed after third suicide at tourist attraction

Operators of a towering New York City tourist attraction closed the structure until further notice this week following following multiple suicides at the site.

The Vessel at Hudson Yards in New York City. STRF/STAR MAX/IPx

The Vessel in Hudson Yards on the far west side of Manhattan has been the scene of three deaths by suicide since it opened last year, the most recent occurring on Monday, the New York Times reported.

And now operators of the 150-foot set of spiraling staircases will close it while they consult with suicide-prevention experts, NBC New York reported on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday night, the structure is listed as "currently closed" on its website.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.