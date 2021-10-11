Vet technician, 27, identified as victim in Minnesota bar shootout that injured 14 others

A 27-year-old veterinary technician was identified by police Monday as the woman killed in a weekend Minnesota bar shootout that injured 14 others.

St. Paul police Chief Todd Axtell said Marquisha D. Wiley and the other bargoers "in an instant" were "caught in a hellish situation" when gunfire erupted Sunday morning at the Seventh Street Truck Park.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UPDATE:



The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the victim shot and killed yesterday morning as Marquisha D. Wiley, 27, of Saint Paul, Minn.



The investigation is ongoing and no further info is available at this time. Watch here for updates. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) October 11, 2021

"My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning," he said. Axtell tweeted that he had spoken with the victim's family, who were "absolutely devastated."

In an interview with NBC affiliate KARE of Minneapolis, Wiley's mother said her daughter had "the biggest heart."

"She was a sweetheart," the woman, who was only identified as Beth, told the news station.

Marquisha Wiley. Beth Wiley / via KARE

The 14 people hurt in the shooting were expected to survive, according to police. Their names were not released.

While the motive for the gunfire remained unclear Monday, Axtell promised that the police department "WILL bring justice" in the case.

Police previously said on Twitter that three suspects had been arrested: Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr., 33, Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, and Jeffrey Orlando Hoffman, 32. The three were in the hospital being treated for injuries suffered during the incident.

"Once they're discharged, all three will be booked into the Ramsey City jail and await a charging decision. The case remains open and active. No further info is available at this time," police said.

Gov. Tim Walz called the shooting "horrific."

"Minnesota is keeping in our hearts the family of the young woman killed and the 14 others injured, and the St. Paul neighborhood reeling from this senseless gun violence," he said.