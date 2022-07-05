Here is what we know so far about the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

A grandfather and a dedicated synagogue congregant were among the six people killed in the mass shooting at the July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Five of the six people who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene, and the sixth died at a hospital, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said.

Here is what we know so far about the victims of the shooting.

Jacki Sundheim

A lifelong member of the North Shore Congregation Israel, Sundheim was killed in Monday's attack, her nephew, Luke, told NBC News.

Jacki Sundheim. Facebook

The synagogue in Glencoe, 3.4 miles away from Highland Park, issued a heartfelt statement remembering the "tireless dedication" of the former pre-school teacher, who also worked at the synagogue.

"Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her early days teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life’s moments of joy and sorrow as our Events and B’nei Mitzvah Coordinator-- all of this with tireless dedication," the statement read.

Nicolas Toledo

Toledo's son, Alejo Toledo, confirmed to NBC News that his father was a victim of the shooting.

Toledo, 78, had initially not wanted to join the parade, one of his granddaughters told the New York Times, but was present when the shooting began because his disabilities meant he needed to be accompanied full-time.

“We were all in shock. We thought it was part of the parade,” his granddaughter Xochil Toledo told the newspaper. “We realized our grandfather was hit. We saw blood and everything splattered onto us.”

Another family member also posted a message of grief online. "Please hold your family tighten and appreciate every moment with your loved ones, " Toledo's granddaughter, Kimberly Rangel, wrote in a Facebook post.