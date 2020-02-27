Victims, shooter in Molson Coors attack identified by Milwaukee police

The five people who were killed after a co-worker opened fire at Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee were identified by police on Thursday.
All five victims were employees of the company's Milwaukee campus and ranged in age from 33 to 57, according to Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales. They were identified as Jesus Valle Jr, 33; Gennady Levshetz, 51; Trevor Wetselaar, 33; Dana Walk, 57; and Dale Hudson, 50.
Morales also identified the gunman, who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, as 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill. Ferrill was a current employee for Molson Coors and police have yet to state a motive for the attack.
Gavin Hattersley, chief executive of Molson Coors Beverage Co., said Thursday that the five victims were powerhouse operators, machinists and electricians. All 18,000 Molson Coors employees were mourning their loss, he said.
"They were part of the fabric of our company and our community and we will miss them terribly," Hattersley said.
The Molson Coors executive said he met with the families of the victims as well as the company's Milwaukee employees, as they are "our single and number one priority at the moment."
"It’s really impossible to understand and imagine what they’re going through at the moment, the loss they have incurred and the pain that they are feeling at the moment," Hattersley said. "Our focus right now is supporting them the best that we can."
Police first responded to reports of a shooting at the campus, a smix of corporate offices and breweries known to residents as Miller Valley, just after 2 p.m. local time on Wednesday. Morales said they found a man they suspected of being the shooter dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as well as five other dead employees.
It took authorities several hours to clear the scene and allow the employees to go home. There are 20 buildings on the beer company's sprawling campus and there were more than 1,000 employees at the Milwaukee headquarters.
Molson fully acquired MillerCoors in 2016 and announced last year that it would rebrand the company as Molson Coors Beverage Co.