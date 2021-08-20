VidCon has again been canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Southern California tech conference is usually held in the summer but was pushed to October this year in hopes the pandemic would be less of a concern.

"We were so confident that we'd be able to put on the VidCon you know and love this October and could not wait to reconnect with all of you IRL. Unfortunately, due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases and evolving health and safety mandates, we have come to the difficult but right decision to cancel VidCon this October," VidCon general manager Jim Louderback said in a statement Friday.

"We just can't risk the health and safety of our attendees, creators, speakers, sponsors, and staff — and we want to ensure we provide EVERYONE with the very best VidCon experience," he said.

Organizers are planning to hold the next VidCon at the Anaheim Convention Center on June 22-25, 2022. Some ticket holders will be automatically refunded for this year's conference, while others will need to request a refund or their tickets will be valid in 2022.

VidCon has been held since 2010. It was acquired by ViaCom (now ViaComCBS) in 2018. TikTok was set to sponsor the event for the first time in 2020, replacing YouTube.