A football coach in New Mexico was arrested and fired after being caught on cellphone video stealing money from a player's wallet in a locker room earlier this month, officials said.
John Roanhaus, the 42-year-old head football coach of Miyamura High School in Gallup, was taken into custody on Oct. 5 and then fired after he was booked on suspicion of larceny and non-residential burglary, officials said.
A player's parent gave police cellphone video, shot by the teenager, that allegedly showed Roanhaus walking in the locker room and taking two $20 bills from a black wallet before stuffing that cash into his sock, according to an arrest warrant.
For weeks, players had been mysteriously losing cash from their wallets, parents told NBC affiliate KOB. It had gotten so bad that players had been suspecting each other of the thefts and Roanhaus claimed to be a victim too, parents said.
Roanhaus had even made players run extra laps at practice as punishment for one of them allegedly stealing, the parents told KOB.
So one of the players left his cell phone in the dressing room, with the video recording function running in hopes the thief would strike again.
“That's someone that you trust in and you think you can confide in," one upset parent told KOB. "By the grace of God they put the camera in the right direction, to catch him."
Roanhaus is the youngest son of Eric Roanhaus, who has the most wins all-time for a high school football coach in New Mexico. The elder Roanhaus retired in 2016 with 343 wins.
Miyamura High School's football team has won just twice in nine games this season — though the Patriots did win their first game after Roanhaus' arrest.
Roanhaus could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.