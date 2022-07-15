Video captures moment Florida resident shoots at 4 men trying to break into his home

Authorities in Florida released what they are calling graphic video Wednesday showing a resident firing shots at four suspected home invaders. Officials are hoping the video will help them identify one of the suspects.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted with the video, saying that three men approached the Pensacola home on July 7. When the person inside unlocked the door, two of the men pushed him inside the house and attacked him, the statement said. The attack was not captured on the video taken by a Ring camera.

The third man, who police are looking for, stayed outside, but pulled out a handgun.

The person inside the house had a pistol, the statement said, but it fell to the ground and was picked up by one of the suspects. The victim was able to get away from the men and get another firearm and began firing on the intruders, which is caught on video.

"The three ran frantically from the home to their vehicle," the statement said, where a fourth suspect was waiting and drove off, hitting a neighbor's mailbox.

The sheriff's office said deputies have identified three of the men and arrested two of them.

Da’Torrance Hackworth, 20, was arrested for use and display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, and robbery and home invasion with a firearm.

Antonio Dewayne Dean Jr., 18, has been arrested for use/display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, and robbery and home invasion with a firearm.

Joseph Roman Sanders is wanted for home invasion with a firearm.

It's unclear if any of the men have lawyers.

The fourth man, who is circled in the video released by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has not been identified. Investigators are asking for the public to share any information they have about the suspect.