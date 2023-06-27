Video captures shark pulling man into water in the Florida Everglades

A terrifying video posted on social media shows a shark pulling a fisherman into the water Friday in the Florida Everglades, according to the National Park Service.

A visitor to Everglades National Park reported that he was bitten while was washing his hand in the water in Florida Bay, the park said in a statement.

He was treated by a ranger and taken to a hospital.

The extent of the man’s injuries were not known Tuesday.

The statement continued: “While shark bites are extremely uncommon in Everglades National Park, we always recommend visitors take caution around park wildlife.”

A park spokesperson confirmed Tueday the statement was related to video of the incident published by ABC affiliate WPLG of Miami.

The video begins when a man wearing a sweatshirt and shorts leans over the edge of a boat and dips his hands in the water. A voice is then heard warning the man: "I wouldn't put your hands in there."

The man in the sweatshirt, appearing to laugh, says, "Two seconds, it won't do anything."

He then puts both hands in the water for a second time. That’s when, the video shows, a shark emerges and latches on to his right hand. He screams, and his right hand smacks the edge of the boat and a blood mark appears on the vessel, the video shows.

The man in the sweatshirt is in the water when a voice is heard shouting: “Get him, get him, get him, get him," the video shows.

The video then becomes shaky and abruptly ends while the man appears to have been pulled back onto the boat.

Authorities have not determined what type of shark bit the man, but it was possibly a bull shark, the park spokesperson said.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue department said in a short statement that it received a call at 10:10 a.m. Friday about a possible shark bite. An air rescue unit transported a patient to a local hospital.