Video captures shocking moment NYC man survives sidewalk explosion

A video captured the shocking moment an underground sidewalk explosion appeared to engulf a man in flames in New York City.

Barry West, 57, was walking down a sidewalk in Queens about 5:30 p.m. July 22 to pay his cellphone bill when the explosion occurred, NBC New York reported. The flames knocked West to the ground, but video footage showed he appeared to get up and walk away from the blaze.

Smoke can be seen billowing out of the sidewalk grate right before West steps over it, according to the footage.

West suffered second-degree burns and was recovering at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, about 30 miles west of the city, his friends told NBC New York.

Con Edison told NBC News in a statement Tuesday that they were investigating the cause of the explosion.

"We express our sincere concern for the victim and our regret for this incident," the utility company said. "We wish him a full and fast recovery."