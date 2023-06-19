Love tap on the tarmac: Video shows Delta and United planes in slow-motion bump at Boston airport

Video from inside a United jet shows a slow-motion collision with a Delta plane on the ground at Boston Logan International Airport on Friday.

Passengers in the 35-second video react in disbelief as they watch the two planes slowly get closer to each other, collide and then halt with no visible major damage.

“It hit the other plane. No wayyyy!” one passenger says in the video obtained by NBC News.

The incident did not result in any injuries but did delay many passengers.

The United Airlines flight was headed to Newark when the end of its wing — the vertical part known as a “winglet” — clipped the tail of the other plane, according to a statement from United. The Delta Air Lines plane, meanwhile, was on the airfield awaiting takeoff clearance for Detroit when the collision happened, Delta said.

The incident followed a series of potentially much more serious near-collisions at various U.S. airports earlier this year.

United canceled the affected flight, which was carrying 128 passengers and six crew members. Passengers deplaned normally at the gate, and the airline rebooked them onto other flights, United said.

Delta's flight was delayed and took off more than five hours after its scheduled departure, according to Google flight data.

It was not clear how much damage the two planes sustained.

The incident unfolded slowly enough that passengers could see a possible problem developing, according to the video.

“It’s not gonna. It’s not gonna. It’s not,” one person says.

“Oh, it did,” says another.

Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate the collision.

Earlier this year, the FAA noted a series of potential near-disasters at airports, including an arriving flight that came within 100 feet of a departing plane at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas.

“While the overall numbers do not reflect an increase in incidents and occurrences, the potential severity of these events is concerning,” the FAA said in March.

Last month, the agency said it had awarded more than $100 million to 12 airports to reduce what are known as “runway incursions.” The money will go toward projects such as building new taxiways.