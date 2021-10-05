Video of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in Ohio bar is 'inexcusable,' team owner says

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan ripped his own coach Tuesday, calling video of his sideline leader and a woman dancing with him "inexcusable" conduct.

Urban Meyer, who is winless through four games as rookie head coach of the NFL franchise, has been forced to apologize for a video that emerged over the weekend of him at an Ohio bar with a woman who isn't his wife dancing very closely to him.

In an extraordinary statement posted on social media, Khan took Meyer to task and told him he needs to regain trust of players and fans.

"I have addressed this matter with Urban," Khan said. "Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable."

The owner continued: "I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan attends an NFL International Series match at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 28, 2018. Simon Cooper / PA Images via Getty Images file

Meyer had been one of college football's most successful coaches, winning national titles at the University of Florida and Ohio State before taking the Jacksonville job.

But his transition to pro football has been far less successful as the Jags are off to a 0-4 start with top overall draft pick, Trevor Lawrence, at quarterback.

Jacksonville lost, 24-20, at Cincinnati on Thursday night last week, but Meyer did not return to Florida with the team. Instead he took a detour to Columbus to visit his grandchildren, the coach said.

After the video emerged, Meyer apologized to the team on Monday for "being a distraction."

“It was stupid. So I explained everything that happened. And owned it," he said." And, you know, just stupid. I should not have put myself in that kind of position.”