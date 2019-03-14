Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 14, 2019, 6:17 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department has been relieved of his duties after he was seen in a video posted on social media throwing a black woman to the ground and then forcibly arresting her after she called 911 to report her neighbor had allegedly pulled a gun on her.

The incident happened on March 5 as officers responded to a call of a man, identified as Frank Tumm, brandishing a shotgun during an argument with Dyma Loving and another woman named Adrianna Green, according to an incident report released by the department.

The video begins with Loving, 26, telling officers that someone just threatened her life. As Loving, who appears to be upset, is talking to an officer identified by the department as Alejandro Giraldo, he grabs her by the arm and appears to push her against a fence.

A black woman Called Miami-Dade Police For Help After A Man Brandished A Weapon and threaten her life. Yet, She Was Arrested for being distraught pic.twitter.com/xQ2vvDZZsW — Brother Tyrone X (@tyrone345345) March 13, 2019

"Do not touch me," Loving shouts as a second policeman, identified as Officer Calderon, grabs her other arm. "Record this. Do not touch me."

Giraldo then puts his arm around Loving’s head and throws her on the ground as a woman filming the encounter screams. Calderon and a third officer hold Loving down as she is placed in handcuffs.

"I wanted to call my kid," Loving says. "I just said I wanted to call my kid. My phone is dead. What do you not understand? I had a gun pointed in front of me and my kid is sick. I'm stressed out. I need to go call my children. I don't understand."

Giraldo then yanks Loving to her feet and walks her towards a cop car where she placed in custody for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. A police spokesman told NBC News that Loving was taken to jail and later released.

Loving did not respond to requests by NBC News for comment.

The incident report stated that Loving was "acting belligerent and would not obey commands" as officers were investigating the initial call.

"As we tried to keep the parties involved separated, Ms. Loving became further upset, very irate, and uncooperative," according to the report. "Ms. Loving began to scream at us causing a scene."

The report said as officers Giraldo and Calderon tried to place handcuffs on Loving she "violently" pulled her arm away and "tensed in front of her not allowing her to be handcuffed behind her back." Loving suffered a minor cut on her elbow during the encounter with officers and refused medical treatment, officers said.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan J. Perez called the video of Loving's arrest "deeply troubling" in a statement released Wednesday. The police spokesman said Giraldo was placed on administrative duties.

"Upon becoming aware of the video posted on social media, an immediate inquiry was initiated which resulted in the involved officer being relieved of duty and of his role as a field training officer," Perez said. "An investigation into the entire incident is currently ongoing and upon its conclusion, I will hold those that violated any of our policies and/or procedures accountable for their actions or lack thereof."

According to the department, the man Loving initially called police on was not arrested. Officers wrote in the incident report that Tumm denied owning any weapons and said he did not pull out a gun during his altercation with Loving and Green.

Police said they searched Tumm's property and did not find any weapons. After a witness initially denied seeing Tumm brandish a weapon and later changed his story to say he did see the gun, officers went back to speak with Tumm again but he refused to leave his property, the incident report states.