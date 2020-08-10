Video posted online of 8-year-old's arrest after 2018 school incident

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The 2018 arrest of an 8-year-old boy in Florida was receiving scrutiny Monday after video of officers trying to handcuff the child was posted online.

Body camera footage of the arrest was shared late Sunday night by the attorney Benjamin Crump on Twitter and had been viewed more than 1.1 million times by Monday. Crump’s involvement in the case is unclear but he said it was “unbelievable” that Key West police officers attempted to use “‘scared straight’ tactics on 8yo boy with special needs.”

“He's 3.5 ft tall and 64 lbs, but they thought it was appropriate to handcuff and transport him to an adult prison for processing!!” Crump tweeted. “He was so small the cuffs fell off his wrists!”

The short clip posted Sunday night by Crump showed officers discussing that the boy’s hands were too small for handcuffs. The officers stopped their attempts to handcuff him and instead asked him to keep his hands in front of him as he walked out of the school.

At one point, one the officers spoke to the child about his actions.

“I hate that you had to put me into this position to do this," the officer said. "The thing about it is, you made a mistake. Now it’s time for you to learn about it and to grow from it, not repeat the same mistake again.”

A woman also appears briefly in the video but her involvement is unclear.

Crump did not immediately respond to an email and phone call from NBC News requesting more information.

The boy, who is not identified because he is a juvenile, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2018, after hitting a teacher at Gerald Adams Elementary, according to an arrest report. The teacher asked the boy to “sit properly” in his bench seat while she was supervising the lunch room and he repeatedly refused.

She then asked the boy to sit by her instead and he refused, the arrest report said. When the teacher went over to the boy with the intent to escort him to where she was sitting, he allegedly stated “don’t put your hands on me” and cursed at her.

The boy then allegedly punched her in the chest, the arrest report said. The boy’s parents were contacted and the child was taken to the Monroe County Detention Center.

“Based on the report, standard operating procedures were followed,” Key West Police Chief Sean T. Brandenburg said in a brief statement to NBC News.

Key West Police Public Information Officer Alyson Crean confirmed to NBC News that the department is not in any litigation regarding the incident and is not aware of how Crump obtained the video. She told NBC News that the department is unable to release the full incident video because the subject of the video is a juvenile.

The status of the boy’s criminal case is unclear and the police report does not mention his special needs status.

Twitter users responded to Crump's post criticizing both the officers and school staff for involving the police in the young boy's incident.

"Sickening! So many people at fault here. SMH.," one user responded. "What happened to guidance counselors, social workers, and behavior therapists??? Why police??? An eight year old baby with special needs??? Abusive language “sorry, but you made me have to do this to you”. Yeah, blame the kid, huh?"

A spokeswoman for Monroe County School District declined to comment on the incident in case it became a legal matter but confirmed to NBC News on Monday that the district was not currently in litigation over the child’s arrest.